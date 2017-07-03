Thousands of dollars up for grabs to liven Rocky riverbank

The Rockhampton Regional Council seek groups to liven up Quay St in a vibrant six-month calendar of events.

STREET performances, artist installations, public classes, pop-up and markets could soon line Quay St.

The Rockhampton Regional Council yesterday introduced new incentives for event organisers to contribute to a vibrant calendar of community events from next month, through to February 2018.

Expressions of interest are open for the new Lively Quay St Grants programme, which offers up to $5,000 in cash and up to $3,000 of in-kind support.

Acting mayor, councillor Cherie Rutherford, said the newly redeveloped Quay St had paved the way for an exciting future on the riverbank through a range of sustainable, regular community events.

Rockhampton riverbank tech explained: Rockhampton CBD and riverbank smart technology explained. Courtesy of Luke Geldard Productions/The Rockhampton Regional Council.

"In conjunction to our scheduled events like River Festival and Laneways, this program allows for free local events to take place every week, drawing people into the CBD and supporting our local businesses while they are there," Cr Rutherford said.

The Lively Quay Street programme is open to artists, music or performance events, recreational activities, interactive installations and temporary public art activities and free play activities between William St and Denham St.

Council's Regional Development and Promotions manager Chris Ireland, said council had already received strong interest from event organisers within Central Queensland since the opening of Quay St and the success of this years' River Festival in June.

"More than ever before, our riverfront is truly becoming the focal point of our CBD and now is the perfect time to stimulate the area through a fantastic schedule of events that promote tourism while showing off our Region's incredibly talented arts and culture scene," Mr Ireland said.

"Quay St is now a place for celebration and a canvas for which we invite people to bring their creative ideas and contribute to the cultural life and vibrancy of Rockhampton.

"The cash grant is a huge advantage and the in-kind support of up to $3,000 is a great convenience for organisers as this will cover things like road closures, marketing assistance and traffic control."

Councillors gave the initiative unanimous support during yesterday's ordinary meeting.

Expressions of interest open on August 14 and close on August 28, and applicants will be notified of their success on September 4.

Subsequent grant rounds may open in 2018, pending demand.