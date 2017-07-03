25°
News

Thousands of dollars up for grabs to liven Rocky riverbank

Amber Hooker
| 9th Aug 2017 6:15 AM
The Rockhampton Regional Council seek groups to liven up Quay St in a vibrant six-month calendar of events.
The Rockhampton Regional Council seek groups to liven up Quay St in a vibrant six-month calendar of events.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

STREET performances, artist installations, public classes, pop-up and markets could soon line Quay St.

The Rockhampton Regional Council yesterday introduced new incentives for event organisers to contribute to a vibrant calendar of community events from next month, through to February 2018.

Expressions of interest are open for the new Lively Quay St Grants programme, which offers up to $5,000 in cash and up to $3,000 of in-kind support.

Acting mayor, councillor Cherie Rutherford, said the newly redeveloped Quay St had paved the way for an exciting future on the riverbank through a range of sustainable, regular community events.

"In conjunction to our scheduled events like River Festival and Laneways, this program allows for free local events to take place every week, drawing people into the CBD and supporting our local businesses while they are there," Cr Rutherford said.

The Lively Quay Street programme is open to artists, music or performance events, recreational activities, interactive installations and temporary public art activities and free play activities between William St and Denham St.

Council's Regional Development and Promotions manager Chris Ireland, said council had already received strong interest from event organisers within Central Queensland since the opening of Quay St and the success of this years' River Festival in June.

"More than ever before, our riverfront is truly becoming the focal point of our CBD and now is the perfect time to stimulate the area through a fantastic schedule of events that promote tourism while showing off our Region's incredibly talented arts and culture scene," Mr Ireland said.

"Quay St is now a place for celebration and a canvas for which we invite people to bring their creative ideas and contribute to the cultural life and vibrancy of Rockhampton.

"The cash grant is a huge advantage and the in-kind support of up to $3,000 is a great convenience for organisers as this will cover things like road closures, marketing assistance and traffic control."

Councillors gave the initiative unanimous support during yesterday's ordinary meeting.

Expressions of interest open on August 14 and close on August 28, and applicants will be notified of their success on September 4.

Subsequent grant rounds may open in 2018, pending demand.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  business culture quay st rockhampton regional council rockhampton riverbank rockhampton riverbank redevelopment street art

$35K incentive: Bold plan to attract CBD shoppers

$35K incentive: Bold plan to attract CBD shoppers

CBD boutique traders band together for East Street Fashion Envy promotion

NO BAIL: Former mine worker accused of 33 break and enter charges

ACCUSED: Joel Michael Thomas Dewitte was denied bail in the Gladstone Magistrates Court after being charged with 33 break and enter offences he allegedly committed at multiple towns along the Queensland coast.

He stole from a number of businesses to fuel his drug addiction

Rocky dad, 37, 'overlooked for 1000 jobs'

MATURE AGED JOB SEEKER: Michael Wooley is desperate for someone to offer him steady employment in retail, sales or hospitality.

This mature aged job seeker says younger rivals have advantage.

Callaghan to Doomben: Zoe White's Rocky road to the top

Zoe White gives a five-finger salute after one of her favourite horses Conca Del Sogno won at Callaghan Park.

How golden girl of country racing overcame all the hurdles

Local Partners

Lagoon Access Road opens as project continues

Lagoon access road has opened as the project moves into next stage.

Temps plummet as CQ's roller coaster winter continues

KEEP WARM: The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted cold nights and hot days.

CQ towns dip below 0 degrees as bizarre weather continues

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

ACROSS THE REGION: Your ultimate weekend guide

Siblings Cooper and Hayley Lisle of Cawarral sharing in the fun and excitement of last year's Rocky Swap, which is on again tomorrow from 6am.

Check out the exciting events happening right here in your backyard.

Moretz reveals shocking bullying by male co-star

THE young actress reveals a male co-star put her down about her size so brutally, she ran away in tears.

Google Home Australian review: Is it worth the $199?

The Google Home device.

Google Home offers better value than Apple's coming product

Epic road trip to help fight childhood obesity

ON A MISSION: The Smith Family has been travelling around Australia to fight childhood obesity.

Family packs up, leaves city to travel Australia and fight obesity

The Bachelor villain puts on 10kg while 'stress eating'

“I stress eat so I’d get into the Nutella before a rose ceremony.”

‘Complete BS’: Karl Stefanovic loses his cool at 'fools'

Karl Stefanovic has let loose on politicians criticising the "BS" postal vote in an impassioned rant on Today.

Today show host implores politicians to ‘say yes to gay marriage’.

Rihanna sizzles in sexy silver bikini, electric blue wig

Wild thoughts! Rihanna sported a mermaid-esque blue wig at the Crop Over Festival in Barbados. Picture: Splash

She posted a series of revealing outfits that showed off her curves.

Why Marvel actors aren't given scripts anymore

The entire Avengers cast are kept very much in the dark.

Actors starring in Avengers: Infinity War don't know how it finishes

Original Double Gable with Large Shed

346 Rockonia Road, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 4 $289,000

Sitting on a 1221m2 fully fenced block this solid gable displays all its original features, beautiful pine tongue and groove walls, timber flooring, high ceilings...

Beachside Apartment

4/96-98 Scenic Highway, Lammermoor 4703

Unit 3 2 1 $439,000

Positioned in an enviable location this spacious unit is now available for purchase. Ideal for the astute investor, or those looking to downsize. •Large master...

PRIME POSITION - BIG VALUE!

160 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 3 $262,000

THIS IS a GENUINE and IMMEDIATE OPPORTUNITY to purchase into Rockhampton's MOST HIGHLY regarded Suburb! - SAVE MONEY on fuel and walk the Kids to School ...

Ideal upstairs downstairs set up

1 Ruff Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $315,000

Two street access on 592m2 block… Enjoy PRIVACY, SECURITY and family get together at this well presented address. - WINNER of Norman Gardens best presented...

FRENCHVILLE FRENCHVILLE FRENCHVILLE

308 Thozet Road, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $287,000

Present owner loves this property tucked away in Frenchville. Although on a handy street it’s an easy lifestyle. - Positioned well and close to schools and...

IT FEELS LIKE HOME. EVERYTHING THAT YOU NEED. $649,000 NEG.

6 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 2 $649,000

As soon as you walk into this beautiful home you will feel and you will love the ambience of this property. Superbly finished throughout this spectacular home is...

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $233,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

Prestigious Tree-line Neighbourhood

4 Ironbark Terrace, Frenchville 4701

House 5 1 3 $425,000

An alluring street presence in the exclusive suburb of Frenchville, surrounded by beautiful homes and great families. - Entering via street level, its...

POSITIONED IN PRESTIGOUS NORMAN GARDENS

32 Nagle Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $425,000

The open plan layout is the MAJOR attraction to this GREAT property delivering FAMILY LUXURY LIVING! - Designed for EASE of living, with beautiful BIG kitchen...

GRAND HOME - AN ENTERTAINERS RETREAT

319 Philp Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $385,000

Set high on a hill with sweeping city views & located in a peaceful & prestigious neighbourhood this home showcases LIFESTYLE - DESIGNED for EFFORTLESS ease of...

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Power couple's real estate app helps people buy a home

Alisha and Zac Goodman, founders of Mackay tech start-up Brixn, which will help home buyer navigate the journey to home ownership.

Make way for Mackay's newest tech start up

Three Gladstone estate developments flop in three months

The balance of Brookview Estate was for sale.

Two of three estates sold after hitting the market.