About 7000 litres of E10 has spilt as a result of the crash and the highway has been closed in both directions while the clean up begins. Bev Lacey
Breaking

Bruce Highway closed after two major crashes

by SCOTT SAWYER
6th Jul 2018 8:26 AM

ABOUT $10,000 worth of E10 petrol and diesel spilt across the Bruce Hwy this morning after a truck rollover closed down North Queensland's major highway.

The crash happened about 7.15am at the intersection of Jourama Rd and the Bruce Hwy at Yuruga, about 90km north of Townsville.

About 7000 litres of E10 has spilt as a result of the crash and the highway has been closed in both directions while the clean up begins.

It's believed dedicated clean-up crews have been called to mop up the mess.

No fire has been reported.

The semi-trailer rolled, the truck and trailer is on its side at the moment.

Firefighters, police and paramedics are on scene but there have been no serious injuries reported at this stage.

Traffic diversions are currently in place.

Meanwhile the Bruce Hwy is also closed about 5km south of Proserpine after two 4WDs were involved in a head-on crash.

The crash happened just after 6am and two people were taken to Proserpine Hospital.

A woman in her 20s suffered a serious leg injury while a man in his late-teens suffered pelvic and abdominal injuries.

