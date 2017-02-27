Thousands of fake accounts viciously attack Lauga on Facebook

COMMENTS viciously attacking the Labor party and its Keppel representative can be seen littering Brittany Lauga's Facebook page, all from fake spam accounts.

Among calls for her resignation are comments such as, "Petros for Keppel” in reference to Petros Khalesirad charged with allegedly stalking Ms Lauga, "Where is Bill?” in reference to Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne, and "down with Queen Brittany”.

Thousands are on the page, as well as others around the community, including The Morning Bulletin's own Facebook page and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry's profile.

Ms Lauga today claimed the move was coming from the LNP, attempting to use the fake accounts to influence local public opinion about politics.

Abuse left on Keppel MP Brittany Lauga's Facebook page by fake accounts

"It is very similar to the texting campaign Michelle Landry's office ran this time last year whereby they asked local residents to send slanderous text messages to the Morning Bulletin about Leisa Neaton and I,” she said.

"I take it as a compliment that the LNP is so desperate to slander and defame me. After all, insults are the last resort of insecure people with a crumbling position trying to appear confident.”

But Ms Landry said it was definitely not coming from herself or her party.

She said it was just wasting everyone's time, and was working on blocking the users.

"I don't know what is happening with these and I can assure it is not us doing it... it is pretty weird,” she said.

"I noticed (the profiles) were from Brazil and all over the place, and last night these posts came up that were bagging Bill and Brittany and I went through and deleted them because I didn't think it was appropriate.

"I can assure you I would not do that, that is not how I do things, I am a straight shooter. I wouldn't even know how you would do that on Facebook.

"Social media can be vicious enough as it is.”

Facebook has long struggled with fake profiles and bots, with the platform reporting around 170 million fake users in 2015.

Online marketplaces can sell tens of thousands of likes for relatively little money, and the profiles are difficult to detect.