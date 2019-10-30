Thousands of fish released in weir

TOP PRIZE: Fisherman Jed Brunner takes home a new boat from the October fishing competition

FISHING:Hundreds of keen fishers – men, women and children – cast their lines at the Saratoga Spectacular in Blackwater this month.

About 400 participants registered for the Mackenzie River Fish Stocking Association’s annual competition keen to snag one of the 19 prizes on offer.

The largest catfish, redclaw crayfish, eel-tailed jewfish, sleepy cod, black bream, yellowbelly, barramundi and saratoga won prizes in the junior and senior male categories and the three biggest fish of any species caught by fisherwomen won them a prize.

Fisherwoman Sandy Frankish took out the largest fish title with a 87cm barramundi.

Yancoal Australia’s Yarrabee Coal Mine sponsored the event for another year.

Operations manager Cris Shadbolt said the event brings people together across the region.

“Fishing is a fantastic sport that is open to all ages,” Mr Shadbolt said.

“It’s healthy for the mind and body being outside and active.

“The Saratoga Spectacular always brings the fishing community together for a competitive but fun event.”

More than 20,000 sleepy cod fingerlings have been released into the Bedford Weir since they started sponsoring they event.

“We are pleased our support both enhances and restocks fish and aquatic life within the Mackenzie River and ensures this family focused event for the Blackwater region continues,” Mr Shadbolt said.

Fisherman Jed Brunner won the major lucky draw prize at the event – a new fishing boat.