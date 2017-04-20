Thousands of flood affected Rocky workers missing $$$: Lauga

OVER 2,000 people in the Central Queensland region unable to work during the recent floods are still waiting for the Federal Government for assistance, claims Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.

The Member for Capricornia said in an email to Mrs Lauga that the Centrelink Disaster Recovery Allowance is only activated "where the impacts of a natural disaster are so severe that additional Australian Government support is required”.

The Member for Keppel urged her counterpart to "open her eyes” and "stand up”.

"The Federal Government's refusal to activate the Centrelink Disaster Recovery Allowance is clearly because the Fitzroy flood was not severe enough in their opinion,” Mrs Lauga said.

"The Deputy Prime Minister and Member for Capricornia must have had their eyes closed when they visited flood affected streets in Rockhampton.

"The impacts of the Fitzroy flood were severe and local residents are in need of this support.

"Ms Landry, have locals not suffered enough in your eyes to stand up for us?”

Ms Landry called for the Keppel MP to quit the "schoolyard antics” and focus on her own responsibilities.

"I think the last thing the people of Capricornia need is more schoolyard antics by the State Member for Keppel, merely aimed at deflecting attention away from her own government's responsibilities,” Ms Landry said.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry are pleased the Yeppen South project will keep Rockhampton open despite major flooding. Contributed

"This is a government that couldn't even get the name of the natural disaster right in their application.

"As stated previously, the Queensland Government must provide information to support the case for the Disaster Recovery Allowance. The Federal Government funds these payments based on the damage assessments made by the state.

"The Federal Government is also still waiting on the Queensland Government to apply for Category C assistance for Rockhampton. Perhaps instead of trying to grab media attention Ms Lauga can do some meaningful work and help get this application done.”

Mrs Lauga confirmed that all of the information requested by the Federal Government, to support activation of the Centrelink Disaster Recovery Allowance for Rockhampton and Livingstone workers affected by the floods, has been provided by the State Government.

She claimed Ms Landry had her "wires crossed”.

"Ms Landry obviously has her wires crossed and doesn't understand the difference between the different disaster support payments” Mrs Lauga said.

"I was advised by the Queensland Reconstruction Authority that there is nothing stopping the Federal Government from activating the Centrelink Disaster Recovery Allowance for local workers affected by the flood.

"I've had dozens of local people tell that they are struggling to make ends meet because they were not able to work as a result of the Fitzroy flood.

"So two weeks ago I wrote to the Member for Capricornia and asked her to stand up for Central Queenslanders and call on the Federal Government activate the Centrelink Disaster Recovery Allowance for Rockhampton and Livingstone residents impacted by the Fitzroy flood.

"To date, Ms Landry has not stood up for Capricornia and requested the Federal Government activate this support payment.”