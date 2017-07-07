Thousands of military enthusiasts to roll up for Rocky show

ON THE RADAR: Noel Jenkins (11) at the Talisman Sabre Open day in 2015.

TOMORROW'S Talisman Saber Open Day is undoubtedly one of the most popular events in the region, attracting thousands of military enthusiasts through the gates every two years.

It also serves as a major fundraiser with all proceeds going to Legacy, a voluntary organisation that supports the families of veterans who have died or given their health, including the families of today's Australian Defence Force.

The 2015 Open Day raised $16,000 for the organisation whose volunteers support 500 families in Rockhampton and Central Queensland, as far west as Emerald.

Chair of Legacy Rockhampton and Central Queensland, Ian Boon, said the volunteers, known as 'Legatees', are the backbone of the organisation.

"Part of the Legacy goal is to have Legatees who are able to make contact with widows and their families on a regular basis. That's one of our highlights, to provide that person-to-person approach. Whatever support they need, we are there to help,” Mr Boon said.

The Legacy tradition spans 100 years, originating in a foxhole during the battle of Pozieres in France, 1916, where a dying digger is said to have asked his mate to pledge to look after his "missus and kids” back home.

There are now more than 5900 volunteers around Australia who act as mentors to the widows and their families and who ensure Legacy's promise to care for the families of deceased veterans is kept.

Mr Boon said Legacy's main goal at the Open Day was to increase the number of Legatee enrolments. There are currently only 10 legatees across the Region.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said council was proud to work with the Australian Defence Force and Legacy to host this event for local community.

"This is now the seventh time Rockhampton has been involved in the hosting the Australian, United States and New Zealand military and each year our links have grown stronger,” Mayor Strelow said.

"It's hard to miss the activity that Talisman Saber brings to our Region so it's great to give our community the opportunity to be a part of it through the Open Day.”

To learn more about Legacy visit www.legacy.com.au/Rockhampton.

Talisman Saver 2017 Open Day

When: 8 July 2017

Where: Rockhampton Showgrounds

Time: 11.30am - 4pm

Cost: $2 donation to Legacy Rockhampton and Central Queensland

Parking: $2 at Rockhampton High School