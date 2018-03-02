Thousands of Rocky drivers rack up $130k+ parking bill

ROCKHAMPTON motorists have skidded onto the region's parking fine radar with new reports revealing illegal parkers are forking out more than $130,000 in infringements.

In Rockhampton Regional Council's Planning and Regulatory Committee meeting on Tuesday, a monthly report revealed council officers issued 2,753 parking fines since June 2017.

With an average parking infringement costing a Rocky motorist $50, the report revealed road users coughed up $137,650 in the last financial year for not obeying the law.

November caught out the most illegal parkers with 558 fines issued while January seen just 270 infringements slapped on the windscreens of law breakers.

Councillor Ellen Smith said while there are some particular hot spots in the region, it was typical to see a variation of locations most likely to get hit due to weather and traffic volumes.

Rockhampton Regional Councillor Ellen Smith.Photo Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin Tamara MacKenzie ROK20051tk6elle

While still accounting for population and smaller council capacity, the neighbouring electorate of Livingstone Shire recorded just 54 parking fines since July 2017.

Cr Smith said the most common misconception with parking in Rocky was motorists presuming no sign meant no fine.

"This is not the case - if there is no signage, you can still be fined for parking illegally," she said.

"While we understand the frustrations surrounding parking at times, Council always needs to ensure the safety of the community as our first priority."

Under State Legislation parking on a footpath, nature strip and bike path is illegal.

This also applies to other road rules such as parking closer than 10m to an intersection unless otherwise signed or parking other than parallel.

Cr Smith said parking illegally could be more serious than people thought.

The Rockhampton CBD parking mapped out, including multi-level off-street parking investigation areas, contained in the Rockhampton CBD Redevelopment Framework. Christyn Schneider / James Court

"Illegal parking can have numerous effects, such as restrict the visibility of other road users, cause traffic congestion and even block access for pedestrians to safely cross an area," she said.

"It can also have an effect or damage infrastructure and restrict general services such as waste collection and more seriously, emergency services."

While council could not disclose any current repeat offenders racking up parking fines, Rockhampton has had a a string of illegal parkers over the years with one racking up more than $5,000 in fines.

Cr Smith urged people to be aware of the correct areas to park to avoid excessive fines.

WHERE TO PARK IN ROCKY

All day parking:

Kent St

Derby St

Riverbank parks

Two hour parking:

Quay St

East St

Bolsover St

William St

Denison St

Three hour parking:

Alma St

William St

Quay St

Main parking limit noted on each street. Other limits may apply to those listed.