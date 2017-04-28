Thousands of Rocky kids left without home ground

ITS an occurrence all too familiar in Rockhampton football, Norbridge Park rearing its ugly head in protest.

Just like Callaghan Park, the greyhound track, Cyril Connell touch fields, the home of junior football of Central Queensland was destroyed from the recent floods leaving 1000 juniors stranded.

Southside United Football Club answered an SOS from Football CQ and will host junior fixtures at Jardine Park for the rest of the foreseeable future.

FCQ manager Jim Douglas couldn't thank Mark Butcher and his dedicated team enough.

"Southside have been fantastic, they really have," Jim said after the Rockhampton club held their first run of junior games last weekend.

"For their first run and what they pulled together in two days, less even, was amazing.

"We experimented a bit with what we could do in terms of space and Jardine Park worked really well. It is not our preferred destination but for now it will be great.

"The netball and TRL associations have also chipped in, as well as other CQ clubs. It has been a bit of a team effort."

But as good as Jardine Park has been, it is a short term solution only. So where do the 1000 juniors go to next?

Norbridge Park's damage will see no more games this season.

"Our biggest concern is player safety of course," Jim said.

"One of the fields is particularly bad but they are all damaged to a level. The debris, the holes, they are gone for the season.

"If it is not safe under foot then I don't know when we will be able to return."

The long term solution is painfully obvious. Jim has long called on a relocation away from Norbridge Park.

A move easier said than done however.

"Anyone looking at it objectively will see Norbridge Park has no future. It cannot be a viable long term place to play football," he confirmed.

"It has been a great place no doubt. I remember playing juniors on it and it was a terrific complex.

"But you can't invest money into it. Everything is too dated and we need a facility that ticks all the boxes.

"Firstly we need a flood-free place. And a place to grow the game on quality fields. The kids need to learn the skills of the game properly and be comfortable on the ball.

"Long long term would be to have a complex that could host big matches, a-league fixtures even. That would be the dream."