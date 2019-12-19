Thousands of Rocky locals search for help online Residents seeking help in lead up to Christmas

TWO thousand online searches for food, housing and other family support came from Rockhampton in 2019 and the number is expected to “increase significantly” before Christmas.

TWO thousand online searches for food, housing and other family support came from Rockhampton in 2019 and the number is expected to “increase significantly” before Christmas.

TWO thousand online ­searches for food, housing and other family support came from Rockhampton in 2019 and the number is expected to “increase significantly” before Christmas, according to a Queensland Family and Child Commission database.

The commission released the online community services directory data to highlight the most common pressures ­experienced by Rockhampton residents in need.

QFCC Principal ­Commissioner Cheryl Vardon said the holiday season could be a financially and ­emotionally tough period for many families.

“There can be increased pressures for individuals, ­families and whole ­communities with changes in income and employment, ­financial strain, relationship ­issues,” Ms Vardon said.

“As well as caring for ­children during the holidays and wanting to give them the best.”

Ms Vardon said weather conditions were making times tougher than usual for ­Rockhampton but services were available to help.

Principal Commissioner at the Queensland Family and Child Commission Cheryl Vardon at a press conference regarding the Mason Jet Lee case. Pics Tara Croser.

“We’ve already seen the area tested by fires this year, but we still need residents to know there is help available and they needn’t do it alone,” she said.

“Asking for help can be daunting, especially if you’re not sure if you’re contacting the right service for your needs or questioning whether you need the support at all.”

QFCC’s service, oneplace, is an online service directory with more than 55,000 services listed across Queensland, which is available for people in need.

“If you’re uncertain, then it’s best to reach out anyway,” she said.

“There are services in Rockhampton open during the Christmas period and there is always 24/7 support available over the phone with organisations like Lifeline and Beyond Blue.”

Ms Vardon said it was important to check in with family and friends over the Christmas period and to encourage them to reach out if they appear to be struggling.