Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TWO thousand online searches for food, housing and other family support came from Rockhampton in 2019 and the number is expected to “increase significantly” before Christmas.
TWO thousand online searches for food, housing and other family support came from Rockhampton in 2019 and the number is expected to “increase significantly” before Christmas.
News

Thousands of Rocky locals search for help online Residents seeking help in lead up to Christmas

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
19th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO thousand online ­searches for food, housing and other family support came from Rockhampton in 2019 and the number is expected to “increase significantly” before Christmas, according to a Queensland Family and Child Commission database.

The commission released the online community services directory data to highlight the most common pressures ­experienced by Rockhampton residents in need.

QFCC Principal ­Commissioner Cheryl Vardon said the holiday season could be a financially and ­emotionally tough period for many families.

“There can be increased pressures for individuals, ­families and whole ­communities with changes in income and employment, ­financial strain, relationship ­issues,” Ms Vardon said.

“As well as caring for ­children during the holidays and wanting to give them the best.”

Ms Vardon said weather conditions were making times tougher than usual for ­Rockhampton but services were available to help.

Principal Commissioner at the Queensland Family and Child Commission Cheryl Vardon at a press conference regarding the Mason Jet Lee case. Pics Tara Croser.
Principal Commissioner at the Queensland Family and Child Commission Cheryl Vardon at a press conference regarding the Mason Jet Lee case. Pics Tara Croser.

“We’ve already seen the area tested by fires this year, but we still need residents to know there is help available and they needn’t do it alone,” she said.

“Asking for help can be daunting, especially if you’re not sure if you’re contacting the right service for your needs or questioning whether you need the support at all.”

QFCC’s service, oneplace, is an online service directory with more than 55,000 services listed across Queensland, which is available for people in need.

“If you’re uncertain, then it’s best to reach out anyway,” she said.

“There are services in Rockhampton open during the Christmas period and there is always 24/7 support available over the phone with organisations like Lifeline and Beyond Blue.”

Ms Vardon said it was important to check in with family and friends over the Christmas period and to encourage them to reach out if they appear to be struggling.

aged care royal commission cheryl vardon queensland family and child comission
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Vegan diet tips to know

    Vegan diet tips to know
    • 18th Dec 2019 10:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New grandmother says women and babies are at risk

        premium_icon New grandmother says women and babies are at risk

        News “We’re getting back to the days when women were packed into the horse and dray and shipped to the coast weeks before they’re due.”

        Search for yachtsman missing near Yeppoon called off

        premium_icon Search for yachtsman missing near Yeppoon called off

        News Police prepare report for coroner on man missing at sea.

        ‘The car started flipping’: Yeppoon man’s lucky escape

        premium_icon ‘The car started flipping’: Yeppoon man’s lucky escape

        News CQ man Regan Etherington drove his Jeep for the last time yesterday

        Man in his 60s falls 2.5 metres from roof

        premium_icon Man in his 60s falls 2.5 metres from roof

        News The accident happened at a private residence.