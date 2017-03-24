31°
Thousands of Rocky patients risk losing vital medical service

Amber Hooker
| 24th Mar 2017 3:39 PM
The Protect Home Visits campaign urges Rockhampton residents to join the fight against Medicare cuts to save the House Doctor Service.
The Protect Home Visits campaign urges Rockhampton residents to join the fight against Medicare cuts to save the House Doctor Service.

EMERGENCY medical care for 17,000 Rockhampton patients is under threat of being scrapped, the health service provider says.

Weeks out from the Federal Budget, Health Minister Greg Hunt has flagged changes to Medicare which could see doors close on the House Doctors Service.

Mr Hunt and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry insist the review of the Medicare Benefits Schedule, currently underway, will ensure "every service provided is genuine" and every doctor "up to scratch".

But House Call Doctor's Rockhampton area manager Keith Jennings said any cuts to the Medicare rebate will hurt patients and ultimately cost the taxpayer in added pressure on the emergency department at the Rockhampton Hospital.

House Call Doctor chaperone Scott Cooper with client, Chirs Wood, whose family has also called on the after-hours service under threat of being scrapped.
House Call Doctor chaperone Scott Cooper with client, Chirs Wood, whose family has also called on the after-hours service under threat of being scrapped.

"Rockhampton is one of more than 30 new regional towns and cities where house calls have started in the past few years," Mr Jennings said.

"It is an essential Medicare service; we treat people when their regular GP is closed at night and on weekends and we help take the pressure of emergency departments."

The after-hours service started in Rockhampton 20 months ago, and has since treated 17,000 patients.

A television campaign launched in Capricornia today urges locals to join the national Protect Home Visits campaign and follow the online prompts to send letters to their Federal Member.

In response to the Protect Home Visits campaign, Mr Hunt insists the government's commitment to after-hours medical access is "rock solid".

"But we also have a commitment to ensuring that every service provided is genuine and that every doctor is up to scratch," Mr Hunt said.

"I am concerned about reports that some doctors are claiming to be providing urgent services when they're not urgent at all.

"The advice from the AMA and the RACGP is that some of these junior doctors and corporate firms are claiming for items which are not genuinely urgent."

Mr Jennings said the record needed to be set straight about after hours, with an audit showing the doctors were "experienced and qualified".

"They have on average 12.3 years clinical experience and many have decades of experience," Mr Jennings said.

Nevertheless, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry mirrored the Health Minister's concerns over false claims.

"The after-hours visit is available for emergency care and I don't believe the people of Capricornia want to see the system being abused for non-urgent claims," Ms Landry said.

The House Doctors Service says it has treated 17,000 Rockhampton patients in 20 months.

A Deloitte Access Economics Report from late last year showed if home visits were scrapped the cost to the health system because of extra pressure on emergency departments would be $724 million over four years.

A Galaxy poll released this week (March 21) shows:

  • 74% of people would regard changes that reduced the availability of bulk billed after hours home visits, as a "violation of Malcolm Turnbull's pledge not to make cuts to Medicare".
  • 79% see it as a very important or extremely important part of the Medicare system.
  • 87% say that keeping his promise on Medicare should be a higher priority than company tax cuts.
