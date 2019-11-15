Thousands of troops head home to Singapore

The world's largest cargo carrier, the Antonov, parked on the tarmac at Rockhampton Airport

The world's largest cargo carrier, the Antonov, parked on the tarmac at Rockhampton Airport

ANOTHER successful Exercise Wallaby has wrapped for the year with about 3,300 Singapore military personnel going through the Rockhampton Airport during the event.

Chair of the airport committee, Cr Neil Fisher said the logistics of processing thousands of international troops for the annual exercise had been a seamless operation.

“This year, the airport saw just over 3,300 troops arrive and depart to Singapore between September and November with 10 international charters touching down in Rockhampton including the Air New Zealand and Royal Brunei Boeing 787 Dreamliners,” Cr Fisher said.

“In fact, you could say that Rockhampton Airport is now a hub for Dreamliner flights, having welcomed more 787’s than most regional airports in Australia.

“One of the highlights is always seeing the world’s largest cargo carrier, the Antonov, parked on the tarmac.”

The Antonov arrived and departed four times during the Exercise.

It took off Wednesday morning, flying direct to Singapore, carrying the last of the military equipment.

“Exercise Wallaby first started in 1990 so while it’s fair to say Rockhampton Airport has had some practice facilitating the logistics over the years, I really have to commend the whole team on what is a massive operational and planning effort each year,” Cr Fisher said.

“Next year will be the 30th anniversary of our relationship with the Singapore Armed Forces conducting what is their largest overseas training exercise at Shoalwater Bay.

“We are extremely proud of this enduring partnership with SAF - they are an integral part of our community when the exercise is held and we look forward to welcoming them next year for this significant milestone.”