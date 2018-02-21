Thousands powerless as CQ blackout nightmare nears 48 hours

Homes and schools all over Moranbah were heavily damaged due to the strong winds experienced over Tuesday night.

AROUND 15,000 homes were left without power for hours on Tuesday night as a result of the storm activity across Central Queensland towns.

Even now some remain with electricity.

Towns around the Central Highlands, as far west as Longreach, as north as Moranbah and as south as Springsure were left without power as Ergon Energy attempted to restore as many homes as possible.

There are currently 2708 homes without power across the Highlands and the Isaac region.

"Moranbah is the most affected area with some people saying the damage there is worse than Cyclone Debbie last year,” Ergon Energy Corporate Communications officer Rod Rehbein said.

"Crews from Rockhampton and Bundaberg went in yesterday and additional crews from as far away as Cairns and from far east Queensland are going to Moranbah to assist there because of the extent of the damage.

"The rest of the Central Highlands are on par with the aftermath of Debbie.

"970 homes around Moranbah are without power.”

Mr Rehbein said Ergon has restored power to more than 6000 homes in the Highlands however some homes may remain without power for "as long as 48 hours”.

"We've tried to get in touch with all our customers with power still out and let them know the current situation,” he said.

"However towns like Blackwater we can't easily access and we've been flying choppers in to put in temporary poles.

"Once the conditions are better we will go back and do better.

"The restoration is going fairly slowly and is challenging work to get them all back on because some poles aren't beside roads, they're across paddocks.”

Mr Rehbein said 5000 Longreach homes lost power for 15 minutes due to a lightning strike.

"Very large numbers are off, however the coast areas remain largely unaffected,” he said.

"Rockhampton, Gladstone and Yeppoon have not been affected.

"Mostly just the Central Highlands and the Central West to a less extent.”

Mr Rehbein said in the aftermath of the Moranbah blackouts, Ergon Energy crews have been sent in to assist.