Thousands raised at cricket Country Carnival weekend

CRICKET: Around $3000 was raised for the Cure Cancer foundation at Saturday's second annual Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival Charity Big Bash.

Past and present first grade and representative cricketers came together for the three-day event, which will come to a close in today's finals.

On Friday night, Northside and Southside teams faced off in the carnival's Charity Big Bash for the prize of the Wells-McDonald trophy, named after Rockhampton Cricket board members Peter Wells and Dale McDonald.

Both teams had a combination of current Gracemere, Frenchville, Brothers or Cap Coast players, with allocations depending on where the players live rather than the clubs for which they play.

Hartley brothers Brent and Lachlan paired up on the Northside, whereas Reid brothers Luke and Tim played off on opposing teams.

The action kicked off at Rockhampton Cricket Grounds, with Southside winning the toss and electing to bowl first.

Southside captain Joe McGahan top scored with 51 off 22 balls.

However it was not enough to give his side the lead, as they fell short by 20 runs.

Northside, led by captain Justin Peacock, finished their 20 overs with seven for 187.

Top scorers were Brent Harley with 36 and Lachlan Hartley with 25.

Southside's best bowler was Kade Horan with two for 22.

Donations throughout the night included $740 from MOLTEC, $700 from the barbecue and $700 from Rockhampton Cricket Association funds raised for Cure Cancer.

On the RCI North vs South Charity Game donation page on Cure Cancer, $566.50 of $2000 has already been raised. To donate visit curecancer.com.au/donate