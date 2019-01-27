Thousands raised at World Finals rodeo fund raiser

BROTHER DUO: Kai Everingham of Bajool in the U8 poddy riders at Great Western Hotel

RODEO: On Saturday night bull riders from all over the region came together for not only the first rodeo of the year, but also the second Youth Bull Riding World Finals fund raiser.

Nash Mellers Australia Day 2019 rodeo: Nash Mellers taking out the Under 13 Senior Riding category

The goal of the night was to raise funds to send the region's team, consisting of Mav and Kai Everingham in the U8 Calf Riding, Jhetti Diplock-Barron and Kash Turner in the U11 Junior Riding, Jacob Carige and Boston Leather in the U13 Senior Riding, Caleb Elms in the U15 Junior Bull and Macaulie and Elijah Leather in the U19, to this year's Youth Bull Riding World Finals in Texas.

A whopping amount of over $10,000 was raised at the event as a scholarship for this year's junior bull riding champions to go up against the world's best young riders at the bull riding capital of the world.

Mav Everingham U8 Poddy Rider on Jimmy Jann Houley

The rodeo showcased seven different categories, ranging from Open Bull, Rookie Bull, U11 Bull Riding, U15 Junior Bull, U13 Senior Riding, U11 Junior Riding and U8 Calf Riding, with cash prizes for each event.

Great Western Hotel rodeo secretary Carly Gaukroger said the evening was a big success and a big crowd came out to support the riders and celebrate Australia Day.

Taj Everingham Jann Houley

"In the U8 Calf Riding, two brothers took first and second place; Mav and Kai Everingham,” she said.

"In the U11 Junior Riding Travis McClelland won and in the U15 Junior Bull Jackson Cameron came first.

"Nash Mellers took first place in the U13 Senior Riding. He was a crowd favourite.

"They really got behind him and it was a spectacular ride particularly with how the bull came out and how Nash stayed on and showed great skill.”

Jaxon Dixson U11 Junior Rider Jann Houley

There were no scores posted in the U19 and Rookie divisions.

The 14-person Open category saw PBR 2018 Rookie of the Year Lane Mellers and Troy Berry tied for first place with 84 points each.

Brady Fielder was right on their hells with 83.5 points.

Blake Button Jann Houley

"It was great to have Lane there supporting us along with Mitch Paton, who is also a PBR rider,” Gaukroger said.

"It was a very high classed event.

"It was a good crowd that came out and showed their support for the World Finals team who came out and were introduced to the crowd.

Luke Kerr Jann Houley

"We also held a Young Farmers challenge which was taken out by a team of local junior bull riders.

"They won $200 and donated some of the money back to the event.”