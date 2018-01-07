Community remembers Rocky's 'ultimate cool doctor'

OVERWHELMING messages of support and sadness have flooded though in the wake of popular Rockhampton doctor, Frith Foottit's, sudden death.

The father-of-four died in the early hours of New Year's Day when he took his own life, leaving behind wife Renae and children Chance, Darby, Quinn and baby Julius.

His adoring wife and best friend wrote a touching tribute in the days after his death, honouring him as a "fiercely loving" man who was "besotted with his children".

Renae bravely opened up about the circumstances surrounding Frith's death, saying behind his "charismatic flair" were deeper emotional struggles which she suspected was the cause of his death.

FAMILY HEARTACHEl: Frith and Renae with their four children Chance (7), Quinn (nearly 5), Darby (3) and Julius (6 months). Contributed

You can read the full tribute here: Wife's touching tribute after sudden death of popular Rocky doctor.

Renae granted permission for The Morning Bulletin to share her words and the story received hundreds of shares and thousands of views, all with touching messages of support.

Here are just some of them:

Chris Hatfield- "I had the pleasure of meeting Frith when I was brought into ED at the Rockhampton Base Hospital one night last year. He was such a great doctor. He was very caring polite and would explain every detail, he was an awesome doctor and he will be greatly missed by everyone that meet him. My condolences goes out to his family and friends RIP."

Emily Glazebrook- "Rest In Peace Dr.Frith- the kindest, caring and most genuine doctor. Never afraid to make light of a situation and crack a joke with your patients. Your laughter, smile and intelligence will be so missed by everyone who has visited Rockhampton ED. How unfair life is.. you never know what someone else is going through, always be kind to each other, you don't have to suffer in silence.. there's always someone who can help."

Val Burns- "I picked the paper up this morning and could not believe what I read my family's heart goes out to his gorgeous wife and children . The hospital has lost one of its best he was such a pleasure to see walking the corridors RIP so sad. He always made us smile."

Kerrie Evans- "It saddens me to read this article. My little boy Zach went to kindy with Chance and I remember how beautiful they all are as a family. My heart goes out to Renae and the kids."

Cherryl Reynolds- "So deeply saddened by this but he sounded like an amazing person to know and love. Depression is s serious thing. I'm deeply saddened and give you and your family my condolences, he will be a great loss to you and the medical profession."

Stacey Baldwin- "Your strength to be able write this is about your beautiful husband and dad of your children is heroic and brave, just like he was. This sadness is something that we will never understand. Just remember you are never alone and keep your special people close as you and your little family go through those tough days ahead."

David Crooks- "So sad for his family. He treated me in hospital and he was the ultimate cool doctor. Words can not express the sadness people around him would feel."

Donna Laycock- "Powerful, amazing, strong and beautiful. You gave me back my son and nothing I can do for you, Renae, will ever measure up to that. My prayers just don't seem to be enough."

Stacey Lea- "Such a beautiful person and colleague. I'm speechless. Please, please reach out if you are experiencing any dark thoughts and moments. Especially my medical friends and colleagues."

Tracey Hicks- "My daughter went to kindy and prep with his oldest son, such a beautiful family. He always made my younger children smile just by pulling a face or giving them a high five. Such a shock finding out! My thoughts and prayers are with Renae and her beautiful children at this difficult time."

Fiona Paterson- "I''m so very sad to read this. Always such a friendly, smiling, down to earth gentleman, a wonderful doctor who everyone adored! What a tragic loss! My heart goes out to the family."

A fundraising page has been set up in his memory to help his family with the funeral, emergency costs and to help in any way as they face life without him.

You can donate here.