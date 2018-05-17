Menu
RELAY FOR LIFE: L-R Laura West and Selena Hill at the 2017 Rockhampton Relay for Life.
Whats On

Thousands set to 'stop cancer in its tracks' this weekend

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
17th May 2018 2:00 PM

THIS weekend 1000 people and 94 teams will come together to "stop cancer in its tracks”.

Rockhampton Relay for Life will kick off at 2pm this Saturday with teams having to keep a baton moving for 18 hours in a relay-style walk or run.

Taking place at the CQUniversity oval, the event will be jam-packed full of fun and festivities, before ending at 8am on Sunday, May 20.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan extended a special invite to the community to attend the 2018 Rockhampton Relay For Life.

"Everyone is welcome at Relay, no matter your age or ability, and we will be taking registrations on the day,” Ms McMillan said.

"Our volunteer committee have plenty of entertainment planned for the whole family, as well as inspirational ceremonies, like the evening candlelight ceremony where we light up the darkness in memory of those we've lost.

"Those who take part will be helping raise funds for Cancer Council Queensland to support people affected by cancer, fund research and improve cancer prevention, so please join us.

"Together let's stop cancer in its tracks.”

Local cancer survivors and carers who wish to take part in the survivors and carers lap and attend the free afternoon tea afterwards, are invited to arrive from 12pm for registration.

To register a team, volunteer or find out more, visit relayforlife.org.au or phone the Fundraising Hotline 1300 65 65 85.

On the day registration is $40 per person and includes event entry, a shirt, and breakfast.

For more information about Cancer Council Queensland, visit cancerqld.org.au or call 13 11 20 for information and support.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

