The NightQuarter Night Markets on the Gold Coast.
News

Thousands join fight to save NightQuarter

by Brianna Morris-Grant
22nd Jan 2019 7:05 AM

AN ONLINE petition to save popular Gold Coast attraction NightQuarter has garnered more than 16,000 signatures in only four days.

The Change.org petition, started by Southport man Robert McKenna, is fast gathering attention with 16,160 signatures as of yesterday afternoon.

Mr McKenna, who previously lived just around the corner from the Helensvale venue, said the petition was the "first thing" he did on hearing the news.

"I've got a lot of good memories from NightQuarter personally … I think if they do close it would be a waste of an asset to the Gold Coast," he said.

Mr McKenna said he hadn't anticipated the enormous response.

"I just wanted to put a petition forward and hopefully make a change for the better," he said.

"(The response) tells me Scentre Group need to rethink their decision and possibly keep NightQuarter open."

