Thousands tune in as Rocky's Big Bash figures revealed

THE Big Bash has proven a big hit in Rockhampton with new television viewing figures showing thousands tuned in to watch the weekend's finals.

WIN Network's coverage of the Adelaide Strikers triumphing over the Hobart Hurricanes in the KFC Big Bash League was watched by 14,534 viewers.

The second session of the final claimed the number one position in its timeslot in Rockhampton with a 43.5% commercial share.

Across the 2017-18 summer, the KFC Big Bash League drew an average television audience of 7,793 in Rockhampton with a peak of 22,001 and a commercial share of 23.9%.

The most watched match was the Brisbane Heat's season opener against the Melbourne Stars at the Gabba on December 20.

Brisbane bowler Mark Steketee in action for the Heat, which was Rocky's favourite team for the Big Bash, judging by viewer numbers. Jono Searle

WIN Network's CEO, Andrew Lancaster, said regional viewers had made both the men's and women's competitions a summer viewing tradition.

Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash, Kim McConnie, said both formats had captured the attention of Australians.

"It was particularly pleasing to see the response from fans to expansion matches we took to regional areas, a sign of the national appeal of the competitions amongst both old and new fans,” Ms McConnie said.

"This Big Bash season would not have been as successful without the commitment of Network Ten, whose production across the BBL and WBBL has yet again been exceptional, and we are thankful for their continued support.”