Thousands turn out for Red Hot concert

L-R Kaylee Taylor, Melanie O'Keefe and Jess Welsh at the Red Hot Summer Tour. Liam Fahey

THOUSANDS of Central Queenslander's turned up to The Common on Saturday night excited to sing along to Australia's unofficial anthem's; You're the Voice and Horses.

Aussie music fans were able to enjoy much loved songs from popular bands and musicians like Thirsty Merc. Vanessa Amorosi, Darryl Braithwaite, Dragon and John Farnahm.

One attendee said the crowd went wild when Brathwaite played 'Horses'.

The song was such a hit, the large crowd asked John Farnham to play it too.

See out gallery from the night: