L-R Kaylee Taylor, Melanie O'Keefe and Jess Welsh at the Red Hot Summer Tour. Liam Fahey
News

Thousands turn out for Red Hot concert

Maddelin McCosker
by
21st Apr 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THOUSANDS of Central Queenslander's turned up to The Common on Saturday night excited to sing along to Australia's unofficial anthem's; You're the Voice and Horses.

Aussie music fans were able to enjoy much loved songs from popular bands and musicians like Thirsty Merc. Vanessa Amorosi, Darryl Braithwaite, Dragon and John Farnahm.

One attendee said the crowd went wild when Brathwaite played 'Horses'.

The song was such a hit, the large crowd asked John Farnham to play it too.

See out gallery from the night:

darryl branthwaite dragon john farnham live music local faces red hot summer tour the common thirsty merc tmbcommunity vanessa amorosi
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

