Thousands vote in Rocky mayoral by-election

More than 6000 residents have already cast their vote in the Rockhampton mayoral by-election.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland (ECQ) said voters for Rockhampton and Townsville were embracing early and postal voting options for their respective council by-elections.

Commissioner Pat Vidgen said around 6400 residents – about 11 per cent of 55,800 Rockhampton Regional Council electors - were recorded as having voted in the first few days of early voting.

“Early voting is a growing trend in elections and even in regional by-elections, voters are choosing an option that best suits their needs,” Mr Vidgen said.

“Postal votes for both by-elections were dispatched by Australia Post progressively with the final dispatch on 13 January.

“Postal votes must be completed before 6pm on election day Saturday 23 January and be returned to the ECQ by the deadline of Tuesday 2 February.

“We’re asking postal voters to return their ballot papers as soon as completed, and to follow the instructions making sure they sign and have a witness sign as well.”

Mr Vidgen said following the close of polls at 6pm on election night, all votes on hand would be counted.

“The ECQ will undertake a preliminary count of all available early, postal, telephone and election day votes on election night, with the official count beginning on the following day, Sunday,” he said.

“With 17 candidates vying to be mayor of Rockhampton, it’s possible results may not be determined in the initial period of counting and preference distribution.

“However, results will be regularly updated on the ECQ’s website as they are verified by Returning Officers in each jurisdiction, and declarations will be made when outcomes are mathematically certain.

“We ask electors for their patience while the ECQ completes this important democratic process.”

The election results webpage will go live just prior to the close of polling on election day, Saturday, 23 January.