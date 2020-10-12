Menu
Thozet Rd closures
Thozet Rd to stay closed until next week

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
12th Oct 2020 12:33 PM
The Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) advises that, due to additional works to protect existing public utilities, the temporary closure of Thozet Road from Lakes Creek Road will remain in place until Sunday 18 October 2020.

TMR are undertaking upgrade works at the intersection and preparation works for the replacement of Frenchmans Creek Bridge on Lakes Creek Road.

The works are part of the Type 1 Road Train Access to Rockhampton abattoirs project.

During this time, traffic will be diverted as per the attached detour map.

Sunbus will be diverting Route 402 and have altered the bus route and stops as per the attached map.

Road users are reminded to exercise caution and follow all road directional signs during the works.

For further information on the project please visit the TMR website www.tmr.qld.gov.au or call 4931 1500.

For information on the latest traffic conditions call the Traffic and Travel Information line on 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.

