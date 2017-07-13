'Threat' not good enough reason for Kabra shooting incident

SHOOTING: A plain clothes officer approaches the house at the centre of shooting incident at Kabra on October 2.

HE SAID he was protecting his pregnant girlfriend when he fired off two shots into the air to scare of his sister and two men.

However, a Rockhampton magistrate has concluded that this was not a reasonable excuse in the case against Tyler Ewing Skennar.

Skennar pleaded not guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 29 to unlawful possession of a firearm and dangerous conduct with a weapon likely to cause alarm and guilty to possession of ammunition.

The charges were laid after an incident at his parents' Kabra rental property on October 2 involving Skennar, his pregnant girlfriend Caitlyn-Paige Reid, Erin Skennar and two of Erin's associates.

The court heard Skennar and his girlfriend had arrived home after lunch and got into an argument with Erin. There was slapping involved.

Skennar and Miss Reid were sitting at the back of the property outside a shed afterwards when a car pulled up and two associates of Miss Skennar's went into the house.

Five minutes later, the trio emerged from the house and approached the shed where another argument erupted which involved three men picking up bars at one point.

Skennar went to get his phone from inside the house to call police as Miss Skennar's associates were not leaving the property after being asked several times.

He told the court he saw Miss Skinner and Miss Reid involved in punch up and that was when he "just snapped”, went inside and grabbed the gun.

The court heard Skennar let off two rounds into the air towards the paddock, not people, as a warning and minutes later Miss Skennar and the two men left in the car.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran argued Miss Skennar's associates were trespassing and threatening violence and that his client, as the occupier, was in his right to defend himself and his pregnant partner by firing a warning shot.

Magistrate Mark Morrow had adjourned the case to consider this argument. He delivered his decision of 'guilty' on July 4.

"...self-defence can only be a lawful excuse where there is an imminent danger of attack, not merely the possibility of an attack,” he wrote in his decision.

Skennar faces up to four years prison for the dangerous conduct charge.