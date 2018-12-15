Threat of cyclone impacting on CQ is lowering
TROPICAL Cyclone Owen is forecast to bring rain to Central Queensland but wasn't expected to pay the region a visit.
Speaking with The Morning Bulletin today, Bureau of Meteorology's Jessica Gardner explained what we should expect in Capricornia over the coming days.
Referring to the latest cyclone advice, she said Owen had been downgraded to a Category 1 cyclone since crossing the south-east Gulf of Carpentaria coast between Kowanyama and the Gilbert River Mouth as a low-end Category 3 system at approximately 3am this morning.
WATCH: Cyclone Owen flooding properties as it crosses Qld
She said it was expected to track east south-east over the northern interior of Queensland today while weakening further to become a tropical low before crossing the east coast near Cardwell and heading out to sea.
The tropical low was expected to move in a south easterly direction towards Townsville, eventually stopping off-shore in the Whitsundays region around 10am Monday.
From that point on, she said it was difficult to predict the movement with any certainty.
Currently, the BoM are predicting a low to moderate chance of the cyclone reforming off the east tropical coast during Sunday or Monday but they will continue to monitor the situation carefully, and tropical cyclone advisories will be issued if the risk increases.
Over the coming days, CQ should expect to see increased rainfall.
Since 12.30pm rain has started filling Rockhampton's rain gauge at the airport with 2.6 mm currently recorded.
Rockhampton was forecast to receive 5- 10mm today.
Ms Gardner said tomorrow the Capricornia region was expecting uneven falls of 25 - 45mm, with some areas missing out and others in the path of storm cells expected to receive heavy falls.
On Monday, the region was expected to receive between 8 - 20mm.
Ms Gardner advised people to keep an eye on weather warnings.
A severe weather warning is in place for for damaging winds and heavy rainfall for the North Tropical Coast and Tablelands and parts of Peninsula, Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders and Herbert and Lower Burdekin Forecast Districts.
Locations which may be affected include Chillagoe, Port Douglas, Cairns, Mareeba, Innisfail, Tully, Cardwell, Ingham, Palm Island and Townsville.