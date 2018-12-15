Threat of cyclone impacting on CQ is lowering

WILD WEATHER: The satellite and lightning tracker is busy with activity in the northern half of Queensland today.

WILD WEATHER: The satellite and lightning tracker is busy with activity in the northern half of Queensland today. Weatherzone

TROPICAL Cyclone Owen is forecast to bring rain to Central Queensland but wasn't expected to pay the region a visit.

Speaking with The Morning Bulletin today, Bureau of Meteorology's Jessica Gardner explained what we should expect in Capricornia over the coming days.

Referring to the latest cyclone advice, she said Owen had been downgraded to a Category 1 cyclone since crossing the south-east Gulf of Carpentaria coast between Kowanyama and the Gilbert River Mouth as a low-end Category 3 system at approximately 3am this morning.

WATCH: Cyclone Owen flooding properties as it crosses Qld

CYCLONE ALERT: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for North QLD as Category 1 TC Own approaches today. Bureau of Meteorology

She said it was expected to track east south-east over the northern interior of Queensland today while weakening further to become a tropical low before crossing the east coast near Cardwell and heading out to sea.

The tropical low was expected to move in a south easterly direction towards Townsville, eventually stopping off-shore in the Whitsundays region around 10am Monday.

From that point on, she said it was difficult to predict the movement with any certainty.

CYCLONE PREDICTIONS: Here are a number of Global Ensemble Forecast System models for the track of TC Owen. tropicaltidbits.com

Currently, the BoM are predicting a low to moderate chance of the cyclone reforming off the east tropical coast during Sunday or Monday but they will continue to monitor the situation carefully, and tropical cyclone advisories will be issued if the risk increases.

Over the coming days, CQ should expect to see increased rainfall.

Since 12.30pm rain has started filling Rockhampton's rain gauge at the airport with 2.6 mm currently recorded.

LATEST RADAR: The rain is coming down in Rockhampton. BoM

Rockhampton was forecast to receive 5- 10mm today.

Ms Gardner said tomorrow the Capricornia region was expecting uneven falls of 25 - 45mm, with some areas missing out and others in the path of storm cells expected to receive heavy falls.

On Monday, the region was expected to receive between 8 - 20mm.

Ms Gardner advised people to keep an eye on weather warnings.

CYCLONE ALERT: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for North QLD as Category 1 TC Own approaches today. Bureau of Meteorology

A severe weather warning is in place for for damaging winds and heavy rainfall for the North Tropical Coast and Tablelands and parts of Peninsula, Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders and Herbert and Lower Burdekin Forecast Districts.

Locations which may be affected include Chillagoe, Port Douglas, Cairns, Mareeba, Innisfail, Tully, Cardwell, Ingham, Palm Island and Townsville.