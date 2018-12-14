Threat of severe weather: tonight's Beach Carols cancelled

WITH a weather forecast of a 90 per cent probability of 15 to 35mm including the possibility of severe thunderstorms, organisers of this year's Carols By The Beach have announced cancellation of the popular event.

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig said it was the first time in 15 years that bad weather had forced two cancellations of the extremely popular community event.

"Last week we postponed the event hoping for a better weather window this weekend however the reforming of TC Owen has dashed those hopes unfortunately,” Cr Ludwig said.

"We have been monitoring the situation carefully all week but with the likelihood rain, possible severe thunderstorms and associated safety considerations we regrettably had to make the decision to cancel again.

"While having to cancel two weeks in a row is a big disappointment for everyone involved it certainly hasn't dampened the spirit of Christmas on the Capricorn Coast.

"The support for the event to still go ahead has been so strong we will be looking to reschedule the Carols By The Beach for next Sunday, December 23 with fingers crossed that it will be third time lucky for this fantastic event,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Community events like Carols By The Beach are a genuine credit to all those involved from the fabulous community performers and SES volunteers who provide support assistance, to our hard-working organizing committee and sponsors.”

