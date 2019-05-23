Menu
Threatening call sends Crows Nest school into lockdown

Tara Miko
by
23rd May 2019 2:08 PM
CROWS Nest State School students and staff have been offered counselling and support after a threatening phone call was received today.

A Department of Education spokeswoman said the school initiated its emergency procedures about 8am "as a precaution in response to a threat received".

"The Queensland Police Service was immediately notified and attended the school," the spokeswoman said.

"The lockdown was lifted at 8.45am on the advice of the Queensland Police Service and classes resumed as normal.

"Parents and carers have been informed of the situation."

CNSS acting principal Colin Thompson, in a post to the school's Facebook page, thanked staff and students for evacuating "in a calm and responsible manner".

It's understood an office worker was threatened in a phone call.

crows nest crows nest state school toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

