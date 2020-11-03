Menu
Crime

Threats made to fish and chip shop staff

Kerri-Anne Mesner
3rd Nov 2020 2:00 PM
A MAN threatened fish and chip shop staff after demanding they contact his son.

Keith Robert Reynolds, 52, pleaded guilty on October 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Reynolds attended Fishco Cafe on George St, at 2.15pm, on September 19 and approached the front counter while staff were serving another customer.

She said he demanded, by pointing at a male staff member, they contact his son Trent for him.

“He started threatening staff saying he will jump over the front counter and rip everything up,” Ms King said.

She said he continued to swear and threaten staff that he would be back on Monday, tear up the store and rip open the counter.

Ms King said staff told him to leave and they had called police and he replied “bloody call the cops. I’ll go to prison. I don’t care”.

She said he continued to demand staff call Trent and wrote his name and contact details on a piece of paper to be given to Trent and left the cafe.

Ms King said police tracked him down at the address he left on the paper.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Reynolds was unemployed and on workcover payments after a workplace accident while working as a landscaper where his head was injured.

He said there were some family issues and Reynolds was distressed by the death of a family member at the time of the incident.

Reynolds was fined $400 and a conviction was recorded.

