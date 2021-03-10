Threats made to former partner’s new man

A man recently separated made threats to his former partner’s new partner, breaching a domestic violence order.

The man, 37, who can’t be named by law, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 4.

Defence lawyer Rebecca Harris said her client was struggling to cope after the relationship break down.

“He’s not in a good place (emotionally) and didn’t act appropriately,” she said.

Ms Harris said her client accepted he made threats on one occasion.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said the allegations involved two phone calls that breached the DV order.

He said it was alleged the defendant stated he could see the lights on at the victim’s residence, made threats to kill another person the victim was seeing, and followed her through traffic.

Mr Schubert granted bail with no contact conditions. The matters were adjourned until March 25.