Threats of violence during five-hour siege in north Rocky

A ROCKHAMPTON man at the centre of a five-hour-long siege on Saturday afternoon has been granted bail.

Jeremy Wayne Dunnett, 34, applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court after Saturday's events.

Police will allege emergency services attended a Farm St address about 12.30pm on Saturday following 000 calls about a distressed man threatening self-harm.

Police negotiated with the man for more than five hours in total.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the charges against the accused were very serious.

The charges include two counts of burglary, one of forced entry, one possessing dangerous drugs, two serious assaults or obstruct police, one threat of violence by words or conduct and one threaten violence by discharging a firearm or other act.

"His behaviour was very erratic on that occasion,” Mr Clarke said.

Defence lawyer Wynnita Ludwick said the father of two apologised for the trouble he caused at the weekend by his actions.

He said they were the result of a mental health break.

Ms Ludwick said Dunnett had stopped work recently and his long-term relationship with his partner had broken down.

She said he had not seen his 15-year-old and 11-year-old children in three weeks.

Dunnett, who has no criminal history, was bailed to live with his parents.

Ms Ludwick said her client had not asked his parents for help before the siege as "he did not want to burden them with his issues”.

Mr Clarke ordered, as a part of bail conditions, that Dunnett not attend the Farm St address but he could have contact with his children at another location.

His matters were adjourned until October 2.

Kerri-Anne Mesner