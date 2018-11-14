Menu
Three people have been arrested after a dramatic police pursuit at Tweed Heads.
Three arrested after dramatic police pursuit at Tweed Heads

13th Nov 2018 2:48 PM

THREE people are in custody after they allegedly stole a car and crashed into a barrier after trying to avoid spike strips in a dramatic police pursuit at Tweed Heads.

A NSW Police spokesperson said about 2pm, Tweed Police received a request for assistance from Queensland Police who were looking for a stolen Volkswagon Golf.

Two men aged 21 and 27, and a female whose age is not yet known, were arrested after a short pursuit which ended after the car swerved to avoid spike strips on the Pacific Motorway near the Coolangatta Airport and hit a barrier.

During the arrest, it will be alleged one of the men began struggling and police had to use capsicum spray to subdue him.

The man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the Tweed Heads Police Station.

The spokesperson said the offenders would remain at the police station as enquiries continue.

They said it was anticipated Queensland police would seek extradition of the trio once NSW matters were finalised.

