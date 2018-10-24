Three arrested after raid on dodgy 'massage parlour'

FILE PHOTO: A raid on a business in Maroochydore yesterday has resulted in three people being charged in relation to unlawful prostitution allegedly being carried out on the Sunshine Coast.

FILE PHOTO: A raid on a business in Maroochydore yesterday has resulted in three people being charged in relation to unlawful prostitution allegedly being carried out on the Sunshine Coast.

A RAID on a business in Maroochydore yesterday has resulted in three people being charged in relation to unlawful prostitution allegedly being carried out on the Sunshine Coast.

Detectives from the Sunshine Coast criminal investigation branch and the State Crime Command Prostitution Enforcement Taskforce executed a search warrant at a property on Sugar Road as part of Operation Quebec Dame.

As a result a 51-year-old man and two women, aged 23 and 29, were arrested.

It will be alleged the premises was operating falsely under the guise of a massage parlour and that police identified a number of women as having recently worked there unlawfully.

A Mount Coolum man has been charged with two counts of knowingly participating in the provision of prostitution, and one count each of knowingly carrying on the business of providing unlawful prostitution and having an interest in premises uses for the purposes of prostitution.

He was bailed to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on November 23.

The two women were charged with engaging in prostitution through an unlawful prostitution business and were bailed to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on November 15.

Prostitution in Queensland is lawful by a sole operator working alone from a premises or at a licensed brothel.