Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
80g of ice has been seized in Miriam Vale overnight
80g of ice has been seized in Miriam Vale overnight QLD Police
News

Three arrested in $30K Miriam Vale drug bust

Hannah Sbeghen
by
25th Jul 2018 11:56 AM | Updated: 1:24 PM

THREE Sunshine Coast men found with $30,0000 worth of methamphetamine last night in Miriam Vale will face the Gladstone courthouse this afternoon.

The men, aged 30, 35 and 45, were driving from the Sunshine Coast to Gladstone when they were stopped in Miriam Vale about 9.30pm for a routine check.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen said 80g of methamphetamine was found in the drug bust.

"It is a substantial amount of drugs that would've been on Gladstone streets had they not been pulled over," Det Sgt Andersen said.

"Police allege that those drugs would of been supplied in Gladstone.

"It's a win for police," he said.

The three men have been charged with possession and supply of drugs and will face court at 2pm today.

Det Sgt Andersen said the successful drug raid was a result of regular traffic operations.

drugs editors picks methamphetamine
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Police on hunt for serial arsonist after biggest CQ fire yet

    Police on hunt for serial arsonist after biggest CQ fire yet

    News SUSPICIOUS fire sparks more investigation as police urge for help from public to catch a fire bug.

    • 25th Jul 2018 2:12 PM
    Coast club's $50m plans for six-storey mega tourism hub

    premium_icon Coast club's $50m plans for six-storey mega tourism hub

    Breaking EXCITING project would provide 200+ jobs and $8.2m into economy

    Future of western rail questioned after Govt 'freight fail'

    premium_icon Future of western rail questioned after Govt 'freight fail'

    Politics GREGORY MP concerned for regional services after Aurizon pulls out

    'I could have died':Elderly CQ woman's terrifying dog attack

    premium_icon 'I could have died':Elderly CQ woman's terrifying dog attack

    News Mary Stokker was walking to get milk when up to 10 dogs attacked.

    Local Partners