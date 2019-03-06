Bombs found at London transport hubs

A plane takes off over a road sign near Heathrow Airport in London. Picture: AP

THREE small explosive devices have been found at buildings at major transport hubs in London, with police launching a counter-terror investigation.

Police responded to reports of suspicious packages at Waterloo train station and office buildings at Heathrow and London City airports.

All the packages were A4-sized white postal bags containing yellow Jiffy bags and appeared capable of igniting a small fire when opened, police said.

Photo of one of the suspect devices - this one sent to Heathrow. It caught fire: pic.twitter.com/keObgokRVH — Alistair Bunkall (@AliBunkallSKY) March 5, 2019

Scotland Yard said officers are treating the incidents as linked and are keeping an open mind regarding motives.

No one has been injured in the three incidents, police said.

Officers received a report of a suspicious package at The Compass Centre, a building near Heathrow Airport boundary, shortly before 10am.

Staff at the building opened the envelope, causing the device to ignite and burn part of the package, Scotland Yard said.

The building was evacuated as a precaution and specialist officers attended the scene to make the device safe.

Police said the building remains closed as inquiries continue.

A Heathrow spokesman earlier said flights and passengers were not affected by the incident.

British Transport Police were called to reports of a suspicious package in the post room at Waterloo station at 11.40am.

The package was not opened and specialist officers again made the device safe.

Police were also called to a report of a suspicious package at Aviation House at London City Airport shortly after midday.