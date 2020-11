Police were called to a three-vehicle crash at Parkhurst on Wednesday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.

Police were called to a three-vehicle crash at Parkhurst on Wednesday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.

DEBRIS and diesel has reportedly been strewn across the road during a three-vehicle smash at Parkhurst on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services crews were called to Boundary Rd, about 5.48pm.

Initial reports from the scene were that paramedics were assessing four patients.

The three vehicles involved in the crash were reportedly removed from the roadway quickly as no-one was trapped in them.

More to come.