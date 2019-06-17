Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Geebung crew at Sandgate & Brighton
Three cars involved in crash, one car towing trailer

Maddelin McCosker
by
17th Jun 2019 1:15 PM
1.15PM: THREE cars are involved in a minor traffic accident on the corner of Yaamba and Richardson Roads in North Rockhampton.

Reports indicate that one of the cars was towing a trailer at the time of the crash.

Initially, it was believed there were no injuries, but the latests reports indicate one passenger may require assistance from QAS.

One of the patients may have sustained whiplash and is receiving treatment from paramedics while another is said to be 'shaken up' following the crash.

All emergency services are responding to the crash, and QAS is already on scene.

More to come.

