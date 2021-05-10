Menu
Queensland Police seize drug paraphernalia from an Ipswich Central home at the weekend.
Crime

Pill press found after police uncover secret drug lab

kaitlyn smith
10th May 2021 2:30 PM | Updated: 6:15 PM
THE discovery of a secret drug lab and MDMA pills at an Ipswich home this past weekend has landed three people in hot water with Queensland Police.

It is alleged officers located a commercial pill press and illicit laboratory equipment suspected of being used to produce MDMA during the search of a Murphy St address on Saturday.

About 60 pills suspected to be MDMA were also located inside the home.

Specialist officers from the Illicit Laboratory Investigation Team (ILIT) and Ipswich District reportedly attended the home to remove the items.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the raid was conducted as part of a larger drug trafficking operation across South East Queensland.

Queensland Police uncover a secret drug lab at an Ipswich Central home.
He said detectives from the Crime and Intelligence Command's Organised Crime Gangs Group executed five search warrants at premises across Ipswich, North Stradbroke Island and Cleveland.

Three people were arrested at the Ipswich home and charged with drug offences.

A 38-year-old St George man and 28-year-old Ipswich woman were charged with one count each of possession of a relevant thing and possession of a dangerous drug.

A 34-year-old Dunwich man was charged with possession of a relevant thing.

The trio are due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 8.

Investigations remain ongoing.

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.

