Three charged over $80k Aurizon copper theft

A GRACEMERE man facing 12 charges after being arrested for stealing $80,000 of equipment from Aurizon has been remanded in custody.

The Rockhampton Magistrates Court today heard Rhen Eric Francis Soden, 30, was expected to make a bail application tomorrow.

Soden has one count of break and enter and commit indictable offence, 10 possessing tainted property and one of receiving tainted property.

Police confirmed Soden was arrested in relation to the Aurizon break and enter, along with a 16-year-old female who has since been released on bail

Meanwhile, Brenton Victor Soden, 51, appeared in court of a month-old receiving tainted property charge. His matter was adjourned until Friday.

Police will allege thieves forced entry into a building at the Rockhampton Aurizon site, which contained a large amount of copper wire and other tools. It appeared the thieves then loaded the stolen goods into a vehicle, which is believed to have been either be a flat-bed truck or trailer, before driving off.