Crime

Three charged over one tonne meth yacht haul

by Isabella Magee
25th Jul 2020 10:11 AM
Three men have been arrested in Brisbane and charged after one tonne of methamphetamine was found in a yacht off the NSW coast a few months ago.

The yacht was intercepted by police near Lake Macquarie on April 18, after the vessel had allegedly travelled from Norfolk Island to New Caledonia, with crew telling authorities they'd arrived from Mexico.

New Caledonian authorities advised the Australian Federal Police's International Command and the Australian Border Force of the yacht and the fact that three men were on-board.

From this, Australian authorities found another vessel - the La Fayette - allegedly loaded with one tonne of methamphetamine, in waters around Norfolk Island.

The La Fayette then sailed toward Australia where it was intercepted by the NSW Police Force Marine Area Command, who charged two crew on-board with importing hefty methamphetamine haul.

A 38-year-old man and 53-year-old man, both from the United Kingdom, and a 30-year-old United States national, were arrested in Brisbane on Friday, along with three alleged crew members from the initial vessel.

They have each been charged with multiple offences, facing life imprisonment, including one count of import commercial quantity of border controlled drug - methamphetamine.

It's alleged the trio are responsible for delivering the methamphetamine from Mexico to the La Fayette crew so it could be imported into Australia.

They are due to appear before Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Three charged over one tonne meth yacht haul

arrest charges crime drugs meth yacht

