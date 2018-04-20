Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
News

Three children among patients trapped in Rocky crash

Shayla Bulloch
by
20th Apr 2018 7:28 AM

THREE children were involved in a car crash last night in West Rockhampton after the car they were in crashed into a pole.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to an address on Verney St at 7.15pm last night to reports of a single-vehicle accident with four patients.

On arrival, one female adult was entrapped in the vehicle with two teenagers and one toddler.

Paramedics assessed one of the teens for a leg injury while all other patients had minor injuries.

All people involved in the crash were taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

crash qas rockhampton rockhampton accident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Deadly disease a cruel reminder of CQ man's life in mining

    Deadly disease a cruel reminder of CQ man's life in mining

    Health His world has shrunk to a few meters inside their family home, with occasional car rides possible only with meticulous planning and enough oxygen for the trip.

    UPDATE: Search resumes for missing Yeppoon pilot

    UPDATE: Search resumes for missing Yeppoon pilot

    News WATCH:10 helicopters, a jet and emergency crews are scouring area

    Rocky high school students honoured to keep history alive

    Rocky high school students honoured to keep history alive

    News Tanya Kulu and Sherri Green to prepare for role in touching ceremony

    Labor on a mission in CQ to tip the balance towards workers

    Labor on a mission in CQ to tip the balance towards workers

    Politics Addressing insecure casualised work and unfair labour hire practices

    Local Partners