Three children among patients trapped in Rocky crash

THREE children were involved in a car crash last night in West Rockhampton after the car they were in crashed into a pole.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to an address on Verney St at 7.15pm last night to reports of a single-vehicle accident with four patients.

On arrival, one female adult was entrapped in the vehicle with two teenagers and one toddler.

Paramedics assessed one of the teens for a leg injury while all other patients had minor injuries.

All people involved in the crash were taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.