Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Three children hospitalised after Brisbane Valley crash

22nd Apr 2019 2:18 PM

FOUR patients are being assessed after a truck and vehicle collided in the Brisbane Valley.

Paramedics were called at 1.12pm to the incident on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Biarra, 2km north of Esk.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed a male patient in his early teens and two female children all sustained minor injuries and are expected to be transported to the Esk Hospital.

An adult male was assessed at the scene and refused transport.

All three patients are in stable conditions.

