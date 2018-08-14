Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
News

Three children involved in CQ school bus accident

Shayla Bulloch
by
14th Aug 2018 11:41 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM

UPDATE 12pm: A BUS driver had to smash his way out of a bus this morning after it came off the road and into a paddock in Gracemere.

Queensland Police Service are on scene and say it is unknown if the bus had a mechanical fault or if the accident was from driver error.

Although, the driver had to smash the side window to get out of the bus after the accident around 11.30am.

A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance Service said the driver of the bus had some minor injuries.

There was no information for the children on board.

Paramedics have not transported anyone to hospital yet.

BREAKING: CHILDREN are among those on a school bus that has "come off the road" in Gracemere this morning.

Initial reports indicate a "small school bus", believed to be a Youngs Bus, came off the Gavial Gracemere Rd, near the dump around 11.30am.

There were reportedly three children on board and one adult bus driver.

Paramedics are on the way to the scene.

More to come.

Related Items

bus crash gracemere gracemere accident qas rockhampton crash tmbbreakingnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    SHOCK CLOSURE: A beloved CQ restaurant closes indefinitely

    SHOCK CLOSURE: A beloved CQ restaurant closes indefinitely

    Business With a reputation for excellent meals, this news is blow for foodies

    • 14th Aug 2018 1:04 PM
    Man taken in for questioning on CQ caravan shooting

    premium_icon Man taken in for questioning on CQ caravan shooting

    News POLICE questioning 20-year-old about shooting incident.

    • 14th Aug 2018 1:29 PM
    Capricornia 'warms up' to winter this week

    Capricornia 'warms up' to winter this week

    News Maximum temperatures expected to reach 30C in Rocky later this week

    • 14th Aug 2018 12:00 PM
    Rocky has a new friend in China - all 4.6 million of them

    premium_icon Rocky has a new friend in China - all 4.6 million of them

    Breaking Rockhampton strikes new Friendship City Agreement with Chinese city

    Local Partners