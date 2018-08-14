Three children involved in CQ school bus accident

UPDATE 12pm: A BUS driver had to smash his way out of a bus this morning after it came off the road and into a paddock in Gracemere.

Queensland Police Service are on scene and say it is unknown if the bus had a mechanical fault or if the accident was from driver error.

Although, the driver had to smash the side window to get out of the bus after the accident around 11.30am.

A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance Service said the driver of the bus had some minor injuries.

There was no information for the children on board.

Paramedics have not transported anyone to hospital yet.

BREAKING: CHILDREN are among those on a school bus that has "come off the road" in Gracemere this morning.

Initial reports indicate a "small school bus", believed to be a Youngs Bus, came off the Gavial Gracemere Rd, near the dump around 11.30am.

There were reportedly three children on board and one adult bus driver.

Paramedics are on the way to the scene.

More to come.