Queensland Ambulance Service Geebung crew at Sandgate & Brighton
Three children taken to hospital after ingesting tablets

Jack Evans
4th Jul 2019 5:44 PM
Three children have been taken to hospital after reportedly ingesting medication believed to contain codeine.

It is understood the the trio were transported from a day care centre in the Rockhampton region.

Initial concerns arose around the children's reaction to the ingested substance.

All children are believed to be four-years-old.

A spokesperson from Rockhampton Base Hospital confirmed the children were all in a stable condition.

The medication is believed to be the medication for another child.

