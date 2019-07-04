Three children taken to hospital after ingesting tablets
Three children have been taken to hospital after reportedly ingesting medication believed to contain codeine.
It is understood the the trio were transported from a day care centre in the Rockhampton region.
Initial concerns arose around the children's reaction to the ingested substance.
All children are believed to be four-years-old.
A spokesperson from Rockhampton Base Hospital confirmed the children were all in a stable condition.
The medication is believed to be the medication for another child.