Three day hearing for animal charges over racehorses

John Pointon and Stan Johnston have been accused of castrating two thoroughbred colts without pain relief.

TWO men charged with animal cruelty to racehorses last year have a three-day hearing set down later this year.

Stanley Morris Johnston, 72, of Craiglea Stud at Kenilworth and Rockhampton horse trainer John Charles Pointon, 69, had their charges mentioned at Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

A hearing date was set for September 16-18 with the court told Queensland Racing prosecutors expected to call on four to five witnesses, along with playing lengthy audio and video files recorded on two separate dates - October 16 and 22.

It will be alleged the pair was involved in castrating two thoroughbred colts without pain relief.

They were were originally charged with two counts each of animal cruelty and two each of using a prohibited thing. Pointon was also charged with failing to dispose of a syringe and an undefined offence.

Both have had fresh charges laid, the court heard.

Johnston now has three breaches of duty of care by inappropriate handling, three counts of using a prohibited thing on a licensed animal and two animal cruelty counts.

Pointon now has one breach of duty of care by inappropriate handling, two animal cruelty counts, one fail to take reasonable care and precautions in respect to syringe or needle, one of being in possession of a prohibited thing in a kennel, stable or other place used for a licenced animal, and two counts of a person using a prohibited thing on a licenced animal.

The pair was granted bail for the original charges in November last year, which was extended this week.

They are 'at large' for the fresh charges.