Chaos after mass shooting in New Orleans

A MASS shooting in New Orleans has left three people dead and at least seven injured.

From @MattHintonPhoto at the scene on South Claiborne in New Orleans where 10 have been shot (3 killed): https://t.co/drYo3FoX8P pic.twitter.com/EVhkDoxGTh — New Orleans Advocate (@theadvocateno) July 29, 2018

The incident occurred in the 3400 block of South Claiborne around 8.30pm local time (11.30am AEST).

Police said three victims died at the scene while the seven injured were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Three of the injured victims were taken by ambulance, while the four remaining arrived by private rides.

On scene of shooting in 3400 block of S Claiborne. 3 dead. I see at least 9 evidence cones spread out on the street. "Why Lord?" a man next to me is asking pic.twitter.com/13rXmxKxfk — Matt Sledge (@mgsledge) July 29, 2018

According to the New Orleans Advocate, the Saturdayâ€™s shooting happened in the vicinity of Jazz Daiquiris & Lounge, which has been the site of gang violence in the past.