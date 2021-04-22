Menu
Three dead in horror crash, highway closed

by Anthony Piovesan
22nd Apr 2021 6:47 PM

Three people have died after two vehicles smashed head-on in a horror crash in the state's central west on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the crash on the Mid Western Highway, near Woodstock, about 4pm.

Two people travelling in one vehicle and one person in the other vehicle died at the scene.

A crime scene has been established.

The Mid Western Highway is closed in both directions, with motorists urged to avoid the area.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway.

More to come

Originally published as Three dead in horror crash

cowra fatal traffic crash mid western highway

