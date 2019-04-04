Three dead in two separate CQ crashes just hours apart

TRAGEDY STRIKES AGAIN: Two people were killed on the Carnarvon Highway on Wednesday morning after their ute collided with a B-Double near Rolleston.

IT WAS another horror day on the roads for Central Queensland after two separate car crashes claimed the lives of three people.

Just hours apart, a 20-year-old man and two others were killed in traffic crashes, the first near Rockhampton and the second on the Carnarvon Highway near Rolleston.

A 20-year-old man was killed when his car rolled off Millman North Rd on Tuesday night.

The young man was last seen leaving work about 9pm and did not return home.

When his family noticed he had not come home the night before they went out looking for him on Wednesday morning, which is when they discovered the crash.

Emergency services were called immediately and arrived on the scene at 7.15am, where he was pronounced dead.

Senior Seargent Max Bennett said the man was thrown about 20m from the Toyota 4WD after it rolled several times.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating, with the initial findings suggesting the man failed to negotiate a bend in the rural road and may not have been wearing a seat belt.

It is believed the man was quite close to home when he crashed.

Yesterday, two people were killed when their ute collided with a B-Double truck on the Carnarvon Highway near Rolleston about 7am.

It is believed the truck was overtaking the utility, which was towing a caravan, when the two vehicles collided approximately 30km south of Rolleston.

In the impact, the utility is believed to have become lodged under the truck.

Snr Sgt Bennett said that when emergency services arrived on the scene the ute was on fire.

"The utility was on fire underneath the truck and tragically the two persons in that car were found deceased inside the ute,” he said.

The identity of the two people in the car are not known at this stage.

The driver of the B-Double was able to escape the crash without serious physical injury, sustaining injuries to his arm.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

One lane of the Carnarvon Highway was blocked for hours following the crash.