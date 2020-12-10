Three deaths on CQ roads a tragic start to holiday season

Rockhampton police are pleading with drivers to take care on regional roads over the holiday season.

DRIVERS across Central Queensland have been urged to travel with caution this holiday season following three deaths on the region’s road this past fortnight.

Tragically, the fatal traffic crashes act as both a horrific and timely reminder of just how quickly things can go wrong behind the wheel – particularly during the festive period.

Senior Sergeant Ewan Findlater of Rockhampton’s Road Policing Unit on Thursday marked the start of what has historically proven to be a horror time on regional roads.

Currently, the Capricornia region sits just three fatalities below last year’s death toll – the state however has already passed last year’s 219 statistic considerably.

Senior Sergeant Ewan Findlater.

This, in addition to the average 30 crashes across the area each week, has left police pleading with drivers to take care when commuting.

“We were doing quite well, but unfortunately those incidents show just how quickly it can turn around,” he said.

“It’s a timely reminder to people that there will be a significant increase of traffic on the road in the next few weeks, and with that the increased rick of road trauma.”

Shockingly, Snr Sergeant Findlater said police had recently recorded speeds of more than 160km/hr and blood alcohol limits over .2 – four times the legal limit.

“You accept that people are going to push it and take risks, some of the actions we see on the road are just mind-boggling though,” he explained.

Michael Taunao Momo, passed away last month following a crash on the Peak Downs Highway near Moranbah. Picture: Facebook

“Those reasons are not things that come about because you had a lapse in concentration, those are conscious decisions that I find really frustrating.”

Combined with a likely increase of holiday traffic, authorities have once again opted to exhaust all resources and enforce zero tolerance in order to keep drivers safe.

“We’ll have all available resources out doing speed detecting, both random alcohol and drug testing, but also we need some drivers to be responsible for their own decisions,” he said.

“We make no apologies that our tolerance will be very low of over the next couple of weeks, if you’re caught doing the wrong thing you can expect to have enforcement action taken against you.”