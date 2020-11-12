Three family members charged over alleged baby assault

THREE Central Queenslanders have fronted court after allegedly ambushing a mother and four-month-old baby, assaulting them and fleeing from an Allenstown business on Monday.

The three family members – mother, 49, and two sons – appeared in Rockhampton court this morning each charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm in company and/or armed, three stealing and one enter premises with intent of committing an indictable offence.

One the defendant’s had two further charges of assault occasioning bodily harm.

None can legally be named as the child is one of the named victim’s in the attack.

Magistrate Cameron Press said it was alleged the incident was a premeditated “vicious, public brawl” attacking one of the men’s former partners while she held their four-month-old child in her arms.

He said it was alleged the incident occurred as a plan to take the baby into the father’s custody.

One of the trio is from Emerald while the other two are from Gladstone.

The Emerald person was granted bail yesterday, while one did not apply for bail and the other adjourned their matters overnight and may make a bail application tomorrow.

One of the trio works as a medical practice manager and had no prior criminal history for violence.

It was believed the four-month-old baby was hospitalised after sustaining head and upper body injuries in the alleged attack at a service station on Lower Dawson Rd.

Reports at the time indicated the trio attempted to take the baby from two women at the United Petrol station about 1.15pm on Monday.

The court heard the victims were from Gladstone.

Briefs of evidence have been ordered for one of the accused and their matters will next be mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 20.

Another had their matters adjourned until December 10 at 2pm and the third had their matters adjourned overnight.