Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Three fighting for life after crash

by Shiloh Payne
5th Apr 2020 3:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Three people are fighting for their lives after a car crashed in a plantation on the Sunshine Coast.

Paramedics were called to a single-vehicle incident off road adjacent to Johnson Rd in Coochin Ck at around 12.30pm where four had been injured.

A boy in his late teens suffered head and back injuries and was taken in a critical condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A woman in her 20s was also taken to hospital with critical chest and hip injuries.

A girl in her late teens suffered head injuries, also in a critical condition.

Another person was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Three fighting for life after crash

crashes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: No new cases for Central Queensland

        premium_icon COVID-19: No new cases for Central Queensland

        Health Queensland has only recorded nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today.

        COVID-19 concerns very close to home for Munster

        premium_icon COVID-19 concerns very close to home for Munster

        Rugby League Maroons star Cameron Munster returns to look after at-risk parents

        LNP backs de Groot as Keppel candidate

        premium_icon LNP backs de Groot as Keppel candidate

        Politics ‘Building a strong economy is critical, because that’s how Keppel and Queensland...

        Firefighter reveals simple step to keeping families safe

        premium_icon Firefighter reveals simple step to keeping families safe

        News He says now is more important than ever to ensure homes are safe