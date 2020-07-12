Three-goal flurry seals result in women’s hockey clash

Southern Suburbs Gold's Shelby Dei Rossi and Park Avenue's Jenny. Chadwick battle for possession in the Division 1 women’s game at Kalka Shades. Picture: Jann Houley

HOCKEY: Southern Suburbs Gold slotted three goals in the last 15 minutes to win their opening fixture in Rockhampton’s Division 1 women’s competition.

Shelby Dei Rossi and Cassidy Knuth both bagged a double while Alyssa Barnes completed the team’s scoring in their 5-2 win over Park Avenue on Saturday.

Rockhampton Hockey’s revised 2020 season has the Division 1 and 2 men’s and women’s teams playing three rounds and a two-week finals series.

Two competitive junior age groups (under-12 and under-15) are also being played, as well as the under-9 social mixed.

Teams are not vying for premierships this year, instead an RHA 2020 Cup will be awarded to the winner of each division.

The Division 1 women are playing nine-a-side instead of the regulation 11-a-side.

Souths Gold fullback Brooke Andrews said that meant teams had to change the way they approached the game.

“It definitely requires a bit more fitness and you’ve got to play a different structure with two less players on the field,” she said.

Park Avenue's Renee Sweeney in action against Southern Suburbs Gold. Picture: Jann Houley

“It was a good win for us, especially first game in.

“We’ve got a few girls that have just come back to the sport so it’s a bit of a learning curve but everyone did really well.

“Tonight it was all about learning about each other, how everyone plays, and getting a feel for the competition.”

Andrews said despite a bit of a “rocky start” the Souths girls soon found their rhythm and started working well together.

“Everyone performed well individually but it ended up being a great team effort,” she said.

“We started to link up well and eventually we just clicked and we got those three goals in in the last 15 minutes.”

Andrews said the Dei Rossi sisters – striker Shelby and reliable defender Meagan – were among the team’s best, along with Knuth and midfielder Jasmine Raymond.

Round 1 results

Division 1 men: Wanderers 11 (C McKay 3, C Johnson 2, J Jenkins, J Burtt 2, S Carson, A Thompson 2) def Park Avenue Brothers 0. Frenchville Rovers 2 (T Byrne, A Bunn) drew with Southern Suburbs 2 (D Quinlan, N Christensen).

Division 1 women: Southern Suburbs Gold 5 (A Barnes, S Dei Rossi 2, C Knuth 2) def Park Avenue Brothers 2 (T Cutts, T Vidler). Southern Suburbs Black 2 (M Dobbs 2) def Frenchville Rovers 0.

Division 2 men: Wanderers 5 (T Milner, J Cass 2, K Whittington, J Harmsworth) def Park Avenue Brothers 0. Frenchville Rovers 6 (D Campbell, N Moffat, H Harrison 2, L Sisley, D Fraser) def Southern Suburbs 1 (N Druery).

Division 2 women: Park Avenue Brothers won on forfeit from Wanderers. Frenchville Rovers 4 (C McGree, A Moffat 2, M Lauga) def Southern Suburbs 1 (E Jenkins).