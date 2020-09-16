Three heroes, two separate emergency situations

THREE Central Queensland heroes today received their bravery awards and medals.

The heroes included one police officer involved in a Gracemere armed man stand-off situation, and a St Lawrence couple who rescued a man from floodwaters.

Senior Constable Richard Adderley today received his Group Bravery Citation for his efforts in dealing with an armed man, suspected to be high on drugs, outside a Gracemere residence in December 2015.

Sen Constable Adderley, along with Sen Constable Dale Cook, responded to calls of a disturbance on December 22 after 9pm.

The offender, Ricky James Bauer, had purchased a bolt-action rifle and ammunition on the black market before driving from Brisbane with intent of “taking his own life” in front of the woman who lived at the Gracemere residence in Taramoore St.

Both officers were informed the offender was attempting to gain entry to a residence.

On arriving at the residence, they stopped their police vehicle past the house to create some cover.

The officers saw the offender standing at the front of the premises, holding a rifle, which he was pointing upwards.

They got out of the police vehicle and approached the man with their weapons drawn and issuing verbal warnings for him to drop the gun.

The offender ran towards the front door of the house and began to bang violently on the door and yell at the occupants.

Defence lawyer Tom Polley told the court in 2016 during Bauer’s sentencing, when his client realised he couldn’t follow through, Bauer turned the gun on a police officer – the second complainant in the case – and walked towards him in a “crouched position, with his scope to the eye” in the hope the officer would shoot him in a “police assisted suicide”.

One officer quickly moved up the driveway and used a parked car as cover before walking directly towards the door area.

At that time the armed offender came out from behind a pillar and walked towards the officer with his rifle pointed directly at him.

The man was crouching slightly and looking through the scope of the rifle.

The officer fired three shots at the offender, not hitting him, and Bauer then dropped the rifle.

The officer then provided cover for his colleague who had holstered his firearm and approached the injured offender.

Both officers then restrained the offender until other emergency services arrived.

Mr Polley told the court in 2016 Bauer was consuming about one gram of methylamphetamine every few days before his offending, and that he had barely slept in the two weeks leading up to the shootout.

For his actions, Sen Constable Adderley was recognised with the award of the Australian Group Bravery Citation handed out by the Queensland Governor the Honourable Paul de Jersey AC.

The other two heroes to receive bravery awards were Craig and Vivienne Coleman of St Lawrence.

The couple fought against Cyclone Debbie’s high wind gusts, heavy rain and floodwater in the middle of the night on March 27, 2017, to save their stranded neighbour.

Craig and Vivienne Coleman of St Lawrence received the Bravery Medal and Commendation for Brave Conduct from Queensland Governor, the Honourable Paul de Jersey AC.

The couple were both asleep in their home when they were woken by a phone call from their neighbours who were stranded by floodwaters.

The area around St Lawrence was being affected by major flooding from the cyclone with fast-moving water classified as an inland tsunami.

The water level at the neighbour’s property was rising rapidly, and his vehicle had also been swamped, rendering it useless.

The couple quickly got a small motor boat and trailer it to a safe place to launch into the water.

Craig received the Australian Bravery Reward while Vivienne received a Commendation for Brave Conduct.